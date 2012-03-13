* Cerro Colorado union head says rains slow operations

SANTIAGO, March 13 Heavy rains in Chile's mineral-rich north have cut off roads at No. 3 copper mine Collahuasi and Cerro Colorado but operations have been little affected, worker and company sources said on Tuesday morning.

A river burst its bank near BHP Billiton's Cerro Colorado, impeding plant maintenance and plant operation workers from changing shifts, a union leader said.

"There's been rain in the mine and the operations haven't been halted but the rhythm has been diminished," said Gustavo Tapia, head of the workers' union at Cerro Colorado, which produced 94,300 tonnes of copper last year according to state copper commission Cochilco. BHP Billiton was not immediately available for comment.

Last year, the mining industry in Chile, which produces a third of the world's copper, was hit by bouts of extreme weather, dwindling ore grades, energy woes and labor strife.

Heavy rains at Collahuasi, which produced 453,000 tonnes of the red metal last year, cut off a road and prevented a change of shifts, but the mine implemented its contingency plan and operations are normal, spokeswoman Bernardita Fernandez said.

State copper giant Codelco has not been affected by the bad weather, spokesman Pablo Orozco said.

Chile's meteorological agency said rains and electrical storms will continue though Saturday in the northern part of the country's arid Atacama desert, home to several of the world's key mines. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, Moises Avila, Simon Gardner; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Alden Bentley)