SANTIAGO, Aug 13 Presidential frontrunner
Michelle Bachelet said on Tuesday she is studying potential
changes to mining policy in world No.1 copper producer Chile,
including to royalties and funding mechanisms for state company
Codelco.
Bachelet, a popular center-left politician who governed the
Andean country from 2006 to 2010, is expected to easily win a
November election or potential December run-off against a
weakened right-wing.
"We can talk about (changes to mining policy) after August,
when we'll receive various proposals, and I'm going to look
through various options to select the best one," Bachelet said
during a press conference with foreign correspondents in
response to a question on mining royalties and funding for
Codelco.
Chile, home to 30 percent of the world's known copper
reserves, increased royalties on mining firms to help pay for
rebuilding after 2010's devastating 8.8-magnitude earthquake.
Major global miners BHP Billiton, Anglo American
and Glencore Xstrata, as well as state-owned
Codelco, own some of Chile's massive deposits. BHP
operates Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, in Chile's
mineral-rich north.
Chile's government this year returned less capital to
Codelco than the miner had hoped for, leading some in the
industry to suggest a new, steadier mechanism to fund the state
copper producer.
Bachelet has unveiled an ambitious policy program, including
plans to "work towards" free education, hike corporate taxes and
draft a new constitution to replace the one implemented under
former dictator Augusto Pinochet in 1980.
While a copper bonanza has buoyed the Andean country's
economy, many in Chile feel they haven't benefited from the
boom, with protests both among students in the cities and
indigenous communities near mining centers gathering pace in
recent years.