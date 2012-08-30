* Mega projects in Chile suffering legal setbacks
* World's No. 1 copper producer Chile hit with energy woes
* Codelco CEO says Chile mining investment target ambitious
SANTIAGO, Aug 30 Chile's goal of attracting $100
billion in mining investment by 2020 is unlikely to materialize
due to surprising setbacks in several mining and energy projects
planned in the Andean country, Thomas Keller, the CEO of state
copper giant Codelco said on Thursday.
Many analysts had already called the target unfeasible,
citing world No. 1 copper producer Chile's ballooning energy
problems, dwindling ore grades and volatile world copper prices
that may cause firms to reconsider projects.
On Tuesday, Chile's top court rejected the planned $5
billion Central Castilla thermoelectric power plant, citing
environmental reasons, potentially jeopardizing a string of new
mines planned in the mineral-rich Atacama region.
"The portfolio of $100 billion appears very ambitious,
clearly it's a little optimistic to make it materialize within
the timeframe initially forecast," Codelco's CEO said
during a news conference.
"Indeed some projects have already been delayed and likely
won't be achieved in line with what was originally programmed,"
he added.
Chile, once Latin America's investor darling, is also
experiencing a rise in environmental and social opposition to
mega projects that is gaining traction in courtrooms.
While mining helped Chile's economy grow 5.4 percent in the
first half of this year, the country has the highest level of
income inequality among the 34 OECD countries, according to a
report by the body last year, and many Chileans feel they have
been left out of the country's copper boom.
Chile's government will on Thursday send a bill to Congress
intended to connect its two main energy grids to soothe
criticism, soften high energy prices and bolster the country's
shaky transmission system.
Cerro Casale, owned by Barrick Gold and Kinross
, Lumina Copper's Caserones mine and Barrick's
Pascua Lama mine are gearing up to operate in the area near
where Castilla was planned.
But the rejection of Castilla may lead to delays in
Codelco's small Salvador project as energy prices will be hard
to stomach, Keller said in an interview with Chile's Diario
Financiero on Wednesday.
Keller is overseeing the state miner's own challenging
investment plans to boost copper output to over 2 million tonnes
from around 1.7 million tonnes.
More than $22 billion and over 8,000 megawatts in energy
investment in Chile have been suspended, according to Libertad y
Desarrollo, a conservative Chilean think-tank.
Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, whose MPX Energia SA
was spearheading the Castilla project, reportedly
said via Twitter that investing in Chile "was becoming
impossible," according to local media, which added that the
tweet was later deleted.