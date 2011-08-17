SANTIAGO Aug 17 The labor union at the world's No. 3 copper mine, Chile's Collahuasi, threatened on Wednesday to stage a one-day stoppage on Sept.2 if the mine's operator does not hire back workers fired after a previous disruption.

Collahuasi, jointly owned by global miners Xstrata XTA.L and Anglo American (AAL.L), fired six workers after a 24-hour strike in late July that came amid a rash of labor unrest in the world's top copper producer.

Workers at the the world's biggest copper mine, Escondida, halted a two-week strike of their own earlier this month that stoked supply fears and underpinned global prices. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara. Editing by Simon Gardner)