By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, Aug 31 Chile's giant Collahuasi copper mine expects to produce around 500,000 tonnes of copper this year, with output stabilizing around 600,000 tonnes in coming years as it seeks to implement an expansion plan, the operator's chief executive said on Wednesday.

Collahuasi, the world's No.3 copper mine and jointly owned by global miners Xstrata XTA.L and Anglo American (AAL.L),, produced 504,000 tonnes of copper in 2010, when output was hit by a month-long strike. The mine accounts for around 3 percent of global mined copper output.

CEO Giancarlo Bruno told reporters improved ore grades would enable to enable to boost output and stabilize it "around 600,000 tonnes, more or less, until we can really introduce our big expansion project".

Collahuasi is studying two expansion plans, aiming to lift copper output capacity later this decade to around 800,000 tonnes, or even more than a million tonnes a year.

The labor union at Collahuasi has threatened to stage a one-day stoppage on Sept. 2 after the mine operator fired workers following a 24-hour partial stoppage in late July that came amid a rash of labor unrest in world top copper producer Chile. [ID:nN1E77G1NQ]

In other recent ouput disruptions, Collahuasi workers last year staged a month-long strike over pay, the longest-ever labor action at a major private mine in world No.1 copper producer Chile. In December, the mine declared force majeure on copper concentrate exports for more than three months after an accident at its key sea terminal. [ID:nN01237497]

A rare winter storm then hit operations in July. [ID:nN1E7651ZC]