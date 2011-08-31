* Collahuasi sees output stabilizing around 600,000 T
* Mine has been battered by disruptions
By Fabian Cambero
SANTIAGO, Aug 31 Chile's giant Collahuasi
copper mine expects to produce around 500,000 tonnes of copper
this year, with output stabilizing around 600,000 tonnes in
coming years as it seeks to implement an expansion plan, the
operator's chief executive said on Wednesday.
Collahuasi, the world's No.3 copper mine and jointly owned
by global miners Xstrata XTA.L and Anglo American (AAL.L),,
produced 504,000 tonnes of copper in 2010, when output was hit
by a month-long strike. The mine accounts for around 3 percent
of global mined copper output.
CEO Giancarlo Bruno told reporters improved ore grades
would enable to enable to boost output and stabilize it "around
600,000 tonnes, more or less, until we can really introduce our
big expansion project".
Collahuasi is studying two expansion plans, aiming to lift
copper output capacity later this decade to around 800,000
tonnes, or even more than a million tonnes a year.
The labor union at Collahuasi has threatened to stage a
one-day stoppage on Sept. 2 after the mine operator fired
workers following a 24-hour partial stoppage in late July that
came amid a rash of labor unrest in world top copper producer
Chile. [ID:nN1E77G1NQ]
In other recent ouput disruptions, Collahuasi workers last
year staged a month-long strike over pay, the longest-ever
labor action at a major private mine in world No.1 copper
producer Chile. In December, the mine declared force majeure on
copper concentrate exports for more than three months after an
accident at its key sea terminal. [ID:nN01237497]
A rare winter storm then hit operations in July.
[ID:nN1E7651ZC]
