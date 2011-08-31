SANTIAGO Aug 31 Chile's giant Collahuasi copper mine expects to produce around 500,000 tonnes of copper this year, with output stabilizing around 600,000 tonnes in coming years, the operator's chief executive said on Wednesday.

Collahuasi, the world's No.3 copper mine, produced 504,000 tonnes of copper in 2010, when output was hit by a month-long strike. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero)