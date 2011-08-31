BRIEF-Douglas Emmett sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.54 to $0.60
* Douglas Emmett Inc-Sees 2017 AFFO earnings per share $1.53 to $1.59
SANTIAGO Aug 31 Chile's giant Collahuasi copper mine expects to produce around 500,000 tonnes of copper this year, with output stabilizing around 600,000 tonnes in coming years, the operator's chief executive said on Wednesday.
Collahuasi, the world's No.3 copper mine, produced 504,000 tonnes of copper in 2010, when output was hit by a month-long strike. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero)
Feb 6 Plains All American Pipeline LP reported on Tuesday a quarterly profit that nearly halved, largely due to a 23.3 percent jump in costs.
HOUSTON, Feb 7 U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co said on Tuesday its quarterly loss shrank as it cut costs and crude prices rose.