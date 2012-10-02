UPDATE 1-Casey Affleck wins best actor Oscar for 'Manchester by the Sea'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Casey Affleck won the best actor Oscar on Sunday for his role as a grief-stricken father in family drama "Manchester by the Sea."
SANTIAGO Oct 2 Chile's deputy mining minister Pablo Wagner resigned on Tuesday, a day after the lithium concession tender he led was revoked in a messy setback.
It was not immediately clear who would replace him, though mining policy in the world's leading copper producer Chile is not seen changing as a consequence.
The ministry on Monday invalidated a decision allowing local firm and world No.1 lithium producer SQM to develop a new lithium concession after a rival bidder challenged the terms of the deal.
Part of public opinion, unions and the opposition in Chile had decried the tender, accusing the government of surrendering a valuable resource to private hands.
Critics had also blasted the ministry for awarding the concession to SQM, whose chairman is ex-dictator Augusto Pinochet's former son-in-law and whose chief operating officer is the brother of Mining Minister Hernan de Solminihac.
The minister did not participate in the development of the lithium contracts to avoid a conflict of interest, however.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Casey Affleck won the best actor Oscar on Sunday for his role as a grief-stricken father in family drama "Manchester by the Sea."
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02272017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH LIVECHAT-GLOBAL M&A With talk of American protectionism and potentially more fragmented markets in Europe, we talk to UCL professor Dr. Peter Clark at 3:30 pm, about how global companies and
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Animal cartoon "Zootopia," an exploration of bias through the comedic story of a bunny who becomes a police officer, won the Academy Award on Sunday for best animated feature film.