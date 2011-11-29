SANTIAGO, Nov 29 Chile's giant Collahuasi mine,
which produces 3 percent of the world's copper, said on Tuesday
its copper concentrate output has been halted and its copper
cathode output was limited due to a workers' stoppage.
Following is a timeline of labor unrest, accidents and
weather problems that have disrupted mining operations in
Chile, the world's top copper producer, over the past year.
Nov. 28 - Collahuasi, which is owned by miners Xstrata XTA.L and Anglo American (AAL.L), said about 10 percent of
workers downed tools on Monday over fears of coming layoffs.
The company said it had laid off a "limited" number of workers
in response to a partial one-day strike in October.
October 2011 - Workers at Collahuasi mine, ended a partial
one-day stoppage after reaching an agreement with management
over bonus payments, the company and union said.
September 2011 - A massive power blackout that hit a clutch
of mines on Sept. 25 and plunged millions of Chileans into
darkness cost state copper giant Codelco [CODEL.UL] 1,413
tonnes of the metal in lost output.
July - August 2011 - Workers at the giant Escondida mine
staged a two-week strike that shut down the world's top copper
deposit and stoked global supply fears. The strike, which
surprised markets by coming outside the collective bargaining
process, forced the mine to declare force majeure on copper
concentrate sales.
July 2011 - Thousands of Codelco union workers staged a
company-wide strike for one day to demand a bigger say in the
state-run miner's restructuring plans. Workers halted output in
all of the Codelco mines in the company's first national strike
in nearly two decades. [ID:nN1E76A011]
July 2011 - A once in half a century winter storm hit
mining operations in Chile's copper-rich north in July, forcing
more than half a dozen mines to halt operations or slow mining
after dirt roads at their open pit operations became
dangerously slippery. The disruptions in the region that
produces about a fifth of the world's mined copper helped lift
copper prices to three-month highs. Giant mines Escondida and
Collahuasi were returning to normal after the weather
improved.
June 2011 - Union leaders briefly blocked roads to
Codelco's giant Chuquicamata mine in June in a protest that did
not hit output. Union leaders said the five-hour blockade to
demand job stability was a warning call and threatened strikes
if jobs of hundreds of workers at one of the world's biggest
mines were not guaranteed.
June 2011 - A power outage in northern Chile slowed
operations at some the world's top copper mines for several
hours.
June 2011 - Violent protests by contractors demanding
higher wages forced Codelco to slow operation at the world's
No.5 copper mine El Teniente. The protest cost the state miner
at least 7,000 tonnes of copper and would likely hit future
output, Codelco CEO Diego Hernandez told Reuters.
April 2011 - Global miners Anglo American and Xstrata
posted a drop in first-quarter copper output as heavy rains hit
operation in northern Chile and southern Peru.
April 2011 - Collahuasi lifted a force majeure on copper
concentrate exports imposed after an accident at its key sea
terminal in December. The port shutdown fanned global supply
fears and helped copper CMCU3 hit new records. The port was
repaired in early July, a port official said.
February 2011 - Unusually hard rains in the Atacama desert
halted output at Escondida for about four hours in late
February. The rains did not damage machinery or mine
installations in the world's top copper mine, which is majority
owned by global miner BHP Billiton. (BHP.AX) (BLT.L)
November 2010 - A 32-day strike at the giant Collahuasi
mine, the longest ever at a major private Chilean mine, had
only limited impact on output. The mine worked under a
contingency plan and was able to ship copper with the help of
contract workers.