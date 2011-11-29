SANTIAGO, Nov 29 Chile's giant Collahuasi mine, which produces 3 percent of the world's copper, said on Tuesday its copper concentrate output has been halted and its copper cathode output was limited due to a workers' stoppage. [ID:nN1E7AS08J]

Following is a timeline of labor unrest, accidents and weather problems that have disrupted mining operations in Chile, the world's top copper producer, over the past year.

Nov. 28 - Collahuasi, which is owned by miners Xstrata XTA.L and Anglo American ( AAL.L ), said about 10 percent of workers downed tools on Monday over fears of coming layoffs. The company said it had laid off a "limited" number of workers in response to a partial one-day strike in October.

October 2011 - Workers at Collahuasi mine, ended a partial one-day stoppage after reaching an agreement with management over bonus payments, the company and union said.

September 2011 - A massive power blackout that hit a clutch of mines on Sept. 25 and plunged millions of Chileans into darkness cost state copper giant Codelco [CODEL.UL] 1,413 tonnes of the metal in lost output.

July - August 2011 - Workers at the giant Escondida mine staged a two-week strike that shut down the world's top copper deposit and stoked global supply fears. The strike, which surprised markets by coming outside the collective bargaining process, forced the mine to declare force majeure on copper concentrate sales.

July 2011 - Thousands of Codelco union workers staged a company-wide strike for one day to demand a bigger say in the state-run miner's restructuring plans. Workers halted output in all of the Codelco mines in the company's first national strike in nearly two decades. [ID:nN1E76A011]

July 2011 - A once in half a century winter storm hit mining operations in Chile's copper-rich north in July, forcing more than half a dozen mines to halt operations or slow mining after dirt roads at their open pit operations became dangerously slippery. The disruptions in the region that produces about a fifth of the world's mined copper helped lift copper prices to three-month highs. Giant mines Escondida and Collahuasi were returning to normal after the weather improved.

June 2011 - Union leaders briefly blocked roads to Codelco's giant Chuquicamata mine in June in a protest that did not hit output. Union leaders said the five-hour blockade to demand job stability was a warning call and threatened strikes if jobs of hundreds of workers at one of the world's biggest mines were not guaranteed.

June 2011 - A power outage in northern Chile slowed operations at some the world's top copper mines for several hours.

June 2011 - Violent protests by contractors demanding higher wages forced Codelco to slow operation at the world's No.5 copper mine El Teniente. The protest cost the state miner at least 7,000 tonnes of copper and would likely hit future output, Codelco CEO Diego Hernandez told Reuters.

April 2011 - Global miners Anglo American and Xstrata posted a drop in first-quarter copper output as heavy rains hit operation in northern Chile and southern Peru.

April 2011 - Collahuasi lifted a force majeure on copper concentrate exports imposed after an accident at its key sea terminal in December. The port shutdown fanned global supply fears and helped copper CMCU3 hit new records. The port was repaired in early July, a port official said.

February 2011 - Unusually hard rains in the Atacama desert halted output at Escondida for about four hours in late February. The rains did not damage machinery or mine installations in the world's top copper mine, which is majority owned by global miner BHP Billiton. ( BHP.AX ) ( BLT.L )

November 2010 - A 32-day strike at the giant Collahuasi mine, the longest ever at a major private Chilean mine, had only limited impact on output. The mine worked under a contingency plan and was able to ship copper with the help of contract workers.