* Market estimates Escondida strike loss at over 40,000 T

* Chile Collahuasi union opts against stoppage - source

* Chile mining sector buffeted by disruptions (Updates with Collahuasi spokeswoman comment, copper price)

By Fabian Cambero and Antonio de la Jara

SANTIAGO, Sept 2 Chile copper supply fears eased on Friday as world No.1 copper mine Escondida lifted force majeure on concentrate shipments and a union source at No.3 copper mine Collahuasi said workers opted against a threatened stoppage.

Escondida, which extracts 7 percent of the world's copper and is majority-owned by BHP Billiton ( BHP.AX ) ( BLT.L ), declared force majeure on July 27 amid a two-week worker strike that ended on Aug. 5. [ID:nN1E77400A]

The force majeure applied to sales of copper concentrate, which is the crushed, unrefined mineral. Concentrate represents about 72 percent of Escondida's annual output.

"Minera Escondida has informed the (market regulator) that from today, it has informed its clients that the previously declared force majeure is over," the mine's operator said in a statement.

It gave no details on lost output.

Escondida previously said the strike did not have a significant impact, though the strike is believed to have cost BHP more than 40,000 tonnes of copper production. [ID:nN1E77400A]

Chile's mining sector has been plagued by disruptions in recent months due to harsh weather, equipment failure and strikes as workers tap into a wider vein of growing discontent among Chileans demanding a bigger share of an economic boom fueled by high international copper prices.

CHILE BATTERED BY SUPPLY RISKS

The protracted strike at Escondida could push a global shortfall of copper concentrate deeper into deficit this year. [ID:nL3E7IR0P3]

The Collahuasi union had threatened to down tools on Sept. 2 after the operator of the mine, which produces around 3 percent of the world's copper, fired six workers following a 24-hour partial stoppage in late July.

That came amid a rash of labor unrest in the world's top copper producer, where severe weather and accidents have also buffeted production in recent months.

Copper prices fell on Friday after poor U.S. jobs data for August fuelled concerns about the health of the world's top economy while the threat of kinks in a constrained supply pipeline provided a floor for prices.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 closed at $9,076 a tonne, down 0.8 percent from a close at $9,148 per tonne on Thursday. [ID:nL5E7K21R3]

The end of Escondida's force majeure was the second supply-positive development in top global copper producer Chile in a matter of hours.

Before dawn on Friday, a union source at Collahuasi said workers had decided not to stage a threatened 24-hour stoppage after accepting a deal proposed by the mine's operator.

"Operations at Collahuasi are running normally," said Bernardita Fernandez, spokeswoman for Collahuasi's operator.

The union source said workers had agreed to bonus adjustments and a one-off goodwill payment proposed by the operator of Collahuasi, which is jointly owned by global miners Xstrata XTA.L and Anglo American ( AAL.L ).

"The workers accepted all of the points (proposed by the mine operator) and are going to work," the union source told Reuters. "There is no stoppage."

Workers at Collahuasi last year held a month-long strike over pay, the longest strike ever at a major private mine in Chile.

Soaring commodity prices have moved workers from Zambia to South Africa and Australia to demand a bigger share of the near-record profits of mining giants such as Anglo American ( AAL.L ) and Freeport McMoran ( FCX.N ).

The Escondida strike caught Chile off guard, coming outside the collective bargaining process. It has raised the possibility of increasingly unpredictable and volatile labor action. (Writing by Simon Gardner; Editing by Marguerita Choy)