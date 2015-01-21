SANTIAGO Jan 21 Chile will reopen an
investigation into the death of Nobel laureate Pablo Neruda to
determine if the poet was poisoned more than 40 years ago by a
military dictatorship, after tests on his exhumed body in 2013
found no evidence to back the claims.
Neruda, famed for his passionate love poems and staunch
communist views, is presumed to have died from prostate cancer
just days after the Sept. 11, 1973, coup that ushered in the
brutal dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.
"There is initial evidence that he was poisoned and in that
sense the signs point to the intervention of specific agents ...
that could constitute a crime against humanity," Francisco Ugas,
the head of the government's humans rights department, said on
Wednesday.
The poet's chauffeur has said Pinochet's agents took
advantage of Neruda's illness to inject poison into his stomach
while he was bedridden at the Santa Maria clinic in Santiago.
One theory on why he was poisoned is because he was a
staunch communist and loyal to deposed President Salvador
Allende, and it was feared he would become an opposition leader
to the dictatorship.
The new forensic testing will look for inorganic or heavy
metals in Neruda's remains to try to determine a direct or
indirect cause of death.
It will focus on detecting if there is any cellular or
protein damage caused by chemical agents, whereas the prior
testing looked specifically for the remains of poison.
Easily Chile's best-known poet, Neruda achieved critical
acclaim with the publication in 1924 of "Twenty Love Poems and a
Song of Despair" at the age of 19. He wrote prolifically
throughout his life, and also became a political activist, even
running for president at one point, before dropping his bid to
throw his support behind Allende.
Neruda organized a ship to bring about 2,000 refugees
fleeing the Spanish civil war to Chile in 1939 and was
ambassador to France during Allende's presidency.
Neruda won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1971 "for a
poetry that with the action of an elemental force brings alive a
continent's destiny and dreams."
