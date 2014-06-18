SANTIAGO, June 18 Twenty previously unknown
poems by Chile's Nobel Prize-winning poet Pablo Neruda have been
discovered among sheaves of manuscripts in boxes and will be
published this year.
The poems were stumbled upon when the Pablo Neruda
Foundation was carrying out a rigorous cataloguing of the poet's
manuscripts and have been verified as being Neruda's work after
being examined by experts, the foundation said on Wednesday.
Six of the poems relate to the theme of love and the others
have different themes and date from 1956 onwards.
"It has not been possible to date all these poems, because
they don't all carry the date on which they were written; the
poet only dated them in some cases," said Dario Oses, director
of the foundation's library.
Neruda, one of Latin America's most admired and influential
writers, died in September 1973. Famed for both his passionate
love poems and staunch communist views, he is best known for his
collection "Twenty Love Poems and a Song of Despair," published
in 1924.
(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara Writing by Rosalba O'Brien;
Editing by James Dalgleish)