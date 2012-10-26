Oct 26 The Republic of Chile sold $1.5 billion of notes in two parts, market sources said. HSBC, J.P Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TRANCHE 1 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 2.25 PCT MATURITY 10/30/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 98.858 FIRST PAY 4/30/2013 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 2.379 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/30/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 55 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 3.625 PCT MATURITY 10/30/2042 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 98.398 FIRST PAY 4/30/2013 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 3.714 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/30/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 75 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A