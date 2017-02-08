SANTIAGO Feb 7 Chilean police raided three
local offices of Brazil's OAS SA and confiscated accounting
material as part of an investigation into potential illegal
political campaign contributions in the Andean nation, local
media reported late on Tuesday.
The investigation is looking into whether leftist politician
Marco Enriquez-Ominami potentially broke tax, donation and
electoral subsidy laws when OAS allegedly loaned him a private
jet for his failed 2013 presidential bid, daily newspaper La
Tercera reported.
OAS is among 31 Brazilian engineering and
construction groups accused of rigging state contracts in the
"Car Wash" case, Brazil's biggest corruption scandal yet known.
Brazilian magazine Veja reported in late January that OAS
also helped finance President Michelle Bachelet's campaign.
Chile's government denied the accusations against Bachelet's
campaign.
Government spokeswoman Paula Narvaez denied the accusations
against Bachelet's campaign, saying on Feb. 1 that the financing
was correctly logged with the country's electoral service
"All the information is clear and transparent and so we
reject any attempt to muddy the campaign and tie it to
completely speculative information."
