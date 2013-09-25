BRIEF-African Energy Resources to sell Zambian uranium projects to GoviEx Uranium
* Executed a binding agreement to sell its Zambian Uranium portfolio to TSX‐V listed GoviEx Uranium Inc
SANTIAGO, Sept 25 Chile's Supreme Court on Wednesday confirmed a freeze on Barrick Gold Corp's suspended Pascua-Lama gold mine but stopped short of ordering a re-examination of the project's environmental permit.
A group of indigenous Chileans had asked the top court to revoke Barrick's license, arguing environmental harm at the complex, which straddles the Chilean and Argentine border, warranted a re-evaluation of the project.
* Pier 1 imports, inc. Reports preliminary fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2017 financial results
* Fanhua reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results