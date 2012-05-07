SANTIAGO May 7 Returns on Chile's pensions funds mostly fell in April, as concerns about the health of the global economy weighed on equities markets worldwide, the country's pension regulator said on Monday.

Chile's six private pension fund administrators manage five types of fund with varying levels of risk.

Real returns on "A" and "B" funds, seen as the riskiest in the system, fell 1.21 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, in April.

The "C" fund, which is the largest in terms of assets and considered to have an intermediate degree of risk, reported a 0.23 percent dip in April.

Fund "D," seen as conservative, edged up a meek 0.02 percent, while fund "E," considered the least risky in the market, grew 0.49 percent.

The value of Chile's pension funds grew 2.8 percent on the year in April to 74.352 trillion pesos ($153.49 billion).

"The results for the A, B and C funds are mostly explained by the negative returns on local and foreign equity investments," the regulator said in a note.

Chile's benchmark stock index, the blue-chip IPSA, lost around 1.8 percent in April. ($1 = 484.90 pesos at the end of April) (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)