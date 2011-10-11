SANTIAGO Oct 11 Returns on all of Chile's pensions funds fell in September, dragged down by glum local and foreign bourses, the country's pension regulator said on Tuesday.

Chile's six pension fund administrators manage five types of fund with different levels of risk.

Returns on "A" and "B" funds, seen as the riskiest in the system, plunged 4.49 percent and 3.23 percent, respectively, in September.

The "C" fund, considered to have an intermediate degree of risk, reported a 2.03 percent drop.

Fund "D," seen as conservative, shed 0.72 percent, while fund "E," considered the least risky in the market, lost 0.05 percent.

The value of pension funds grew to $132.661 billion in September, up 1.3 percent from the same period last year.

"(The results) are mostly explained by generalized negative returns on local and foreign equity investments," the regulator said in a note.

Chile's main stock index, the blue-chip IPSA .IPSA shed around 10 percent in September, as global economic slowdown fears battered world bourses. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Andrew Hay)