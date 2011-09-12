* Riskier fund returns fall, conservative ones rise
* Value of pension funds up 4.4 percent in August
SANTIAGO, Sept 12 Returns on Chile's riskiest
pension funds fell in August on losses in investments abroad,
the country's pension regulator said on Monday.
Chile's six pension fund administrators manage five types
of fund with different levels of risk.
Returns on "A" and "B" funds, seen as the riskiest in the
system, fell 6.33 percent and 3.96 percent, respectively, in
August.
The "C" fund, considered to have an intermediate degree of
risk, reported a drop of 1.61 percent.
Fund "D," seen as conservative, grew 0.26 percent, while
fund "E," considered the least risky in the market, jumped 3.4
percent on gains in the Chilean fixed income sector.
The value of pension funds grew to $149.765 billion in
August, up 4.4 percent from the same period last year.
Chile's main stock index, the blue-chip IPSA .IPSA fell
around 3 percent in August. The index has lost around 6 percent
so far in September, dragged down by volatility in global
bourses amid fears of a world economic slowdown and a euro zone
debt crisis.
"The returns of the A, B and C funds for August are mainly
due to negative returns on investments in foreign equities,"
the regulator said in a note.
( Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Simon Gardner and W
Simon )