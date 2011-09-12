* Riskier fund returns fall, conservative ones rise

* Value of pension funds up 4.4 percent in August

SANTIAGO, Sept 12 Returns on Chile's riskiest pension funds fell in August on losses in investments abroad, the country's pension regulator said on Monday.

Chile's six pension fund administrators manage five types of fund with different levels of risk.

Returns on "A" and "B" funds, seen as the riskiest in the system, fell 6.33 percent and 3.96 percent, respectively, in August.

The "C" fund, considered to have an intermediate degree of risk, reported a drop of 1.61 percent.

Fund "D," seen as conservative, grew 0.26 percent, while fund "E," considered the least risky in the market, jumped 3.4 percent on gains in the Chilean fixed income sector.

The value of pension funds grew to $149.765 billion in August, up 4.4 percent from the same period last year.

Chile's main stock index, the blue-chip IPSA .IPSA fell around 3 percent in August. The index has lost around 6 percent so far in September, dragged down by volatility in global bourses amid fears of a world economic slowdown and a euro zone debt crisis.

"The returns of the A, B and C funds for August are mainly due to negative returns on investments in foreign equities," the regulator said in a note. ( Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Simon Gardner and W Simon )