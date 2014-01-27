UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
AMSTERDAM Jan 27 Chile's claim over rich fishing grounds in the Pacific Ocean, disputed by Peru, was upheld by an international court on Monday, ending one of Latin America's last big border spats.
The decision by the International Court of Justice relates to 38,000 square metres of ocean that are currently controlled by Chile.
Judges did hand other large parts of the disputed maritime territory to Peru, but they were further from land, far away from the most valuable coastal fishing areas. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sara Webb)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources