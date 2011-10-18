SANTIAGO Oct 18 Chile's peso sank on Tuesday, dragged down by sliding prices for top export copper CMCU3 after top metals consumer China's economic growth data came in a touch lower than expected and concerns about the euro zone debt crisis persisted.

"(Copper) is the most important driver" for the peso, said Eugenio Cortes of EuroAmerica brokerage in Santiago.

The peso CLP=CL lost a preliminary 1.33 percent to bid 510.50 per dollar.