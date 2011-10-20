SANTIAGO Oct 20 Chile's peso extended early losses to tumble to its weakest level in two weeks on Thursday, dragged down by sliding prices for top export copper CMCU3, which crashed 6 percent on Thursday.

The peso CLP=CL closed down 1.56 percent to bid 519.00 per dollar, deepening losses accumulated this week on the back of sinking prices for the red metal. (Reporting by Moises Avila)