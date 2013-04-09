BRIEF-Spire and Laclede Gas finalize debt offerings
* Spire - finalized terms of private placements with institutional investors for Laclede Gas first mortgage bonds $170 million & spire senior unsecured notes $100 million
SANTIAGO, April 9 Chile's peso gained 0.3 percent Tuesday morning, reaching levels that had triggered a central bank currency intervention in early 2011 to stem its strength.
The peso gained to bid 465.50 per dollar, to a new year-and-a-half high, and is up 2.7 percent so far in 2013.
HAVANA, March 9 Cuba said on Thursday it had approved five new business proposals for its Mariel special development zone, bringing the total so far to 24 projects from 11 countries, worth $966 million in investment. The Communist-run island created the zone three years ago, hoping to lure foreign capital with significant tax and customs breaks to boost its anemic economy.
* Medx Health Corp. says net proceeds from offering will be used for further product development, expansion of marketing efforts of Medx products