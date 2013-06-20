BRIEF-Peabody Energy announces members of company's post-emergence board of directors
SANTIAGO, June 20 Chile's peso fell sharply versus the dollar on Thursday morning, weakening to an over one-year low after the U.S. Federal Reserve clearly signaled an end to the money-printing that has underpinned a global rally in riskier assets.
The peso shed 2.38 percent to bid 511.70 per U.S. dollar.
* Great Plains Energy announces offering of senior notes to finance a portion of westar acquisition
* Global Medical REIT Inc announces significant expansion of revolving credit facility