SANTIAGO May 31 Chile's peso fell sharply versus the dollar on Friday morning, touching the psychologically important 500 per dollar level for the first time since early July 2012.

The peso weakened 1.13 percent to bid 500.30 per U.S. dollar as foreign investors bought greenbacks in the local market on rising expectations of an interest rate cut as the world's top copper producer shows signs of slowing economic growth.

In an interview with Reuters last Friday, Central Bank President Rodrigo Vergara said Chile's slower pace of economic growth and soft inflation are opening up more monetary policy possibilities, in particular the option of a rate cut. But he said other factors must be considered and the stance on rates is still neutral.

A cooling of Chile's red-hot economic growth has led traders to switch bets to a cut within a year, from prior expectations for a rate hold through a two-year horizon, according to a central bank survey released on May 22.

But traders still see the rate holding at the current 5 percent level next month, in three months and in six months.

"In addition to slowing economic growth data, we now have jobless data which was released today and was slightly above expectations, increasing the possibility of a rate cut," said Sergio Tricio, head of research at Forex Chile.

Chile's jobless rate for the February to April period inched up slightly, to 6.4 percent, on fewer jobs in the agricultural sector as the Southern Hemisphere country exited summer, the national statistics agency said on Friday.