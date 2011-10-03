* Foreign bets against Chile peso highest in 14 months

* Peso at weakest since July 2010, seen falling further

By Moises Avila

SANTIAGO, Oct 3 Foreign bets against the Chilean peso are at their highest since July 2010, suggesting a currency that has weakened sharply in recent weeks could fall further amid crashing prices of its top export, copper CMCU3, and a glum economic outlook abroad.

Chilean non-deliverable forwards (NDFs), or foreign exchange contracts settled in dollars CLPNDF=, point to a weaker peso, with the net position against the currency increasing to $5.3 billion, according to central bank data to Sept. 29.

Bets, or positions taken by foreign investors and held by local banks, have been trending negative in recent months but accelerated in September.

"All this reversal happened in September," said Osvaldo Cruz, analyst with Bci Estudios in Santiago. Last month, copper prices tumbled to clock their worst quarterly losses since the financial crisis three years ago.

If a swift solution to Europe's debt woes isn't reached, traders say the peso CLP=CL could break the key 530 per dollar support level and weaken to 550 per dollar in the short-term.

Copper prices CMCU3 have fallen around 30 percent since early August as economic fears in the United States and Europe have deepened.

The peso closed more than 1 percent lower on Monday to bid 525.10 per dollar, its lowest close in more than 14 months. [ID:nSAG003085]

The Chilean peso's fall isn't unique in the region -- Latin American currencies slid last month, with Brazil's real posting the world's worst performance in September, as risk appetite among investors ebbs. [ID:nS1E78T1V7]

"Investors are getting out of emerging markets for now," Cruz said.

The Chilean peso has sharply reversed direction from its previous export-damaging rally, fueled by high interest rate differentials with the developed world, and as the world economic outlook has grown darker. (Writing by Alexandra Ulmer. Editing by Simon Gardner and Padraic Cassidy)