* Foreign bets against Chile peso highest in 14 months
* Peso at weakest since July 2010, seen falling further
By Moises Avila
SANTIAGO, Oct 3 Foreign bets against the
Chilean peso are at their highest since July 2010, suggesting a
currency that has weakened sharply in recent weeks could fall
further amid crashing prices of its top export, copper CMCU3,
and a glum economic outlook abroad.
Chilean non-deliverable forwards (NDFs), or foreign
exchange contracts settled in dollars CLPNDF=, point to a
weaker peso, with the net position against the currency
increasing to $5.3 billion, according to central bank data to
Sept. 29.
Bets, or positions taken by foreign investors and held by
local banks, have been trending negative in recent months but
accelerated in September.
"All this reversal happened in September," said Osvaldo
Cruz, analyst with Bci Estudios in Santiago. Last month, copper
prices tumbled to clock their worst quarterly losses since the
financial crisis three years ago.
If a swift solution to Europe's debt woes isn't reached,
traders say the peso CLP=CL could break the key 530 per
dollar support level and weaken to 550 per dollar in the
short-term.
Copper prices CMCU3 have fallen around 30 percent since
early August as economic fears in the United States and
Europe have deepened.
The peso closed more than 1 percent lower on Monday to bid
525.10 per dollar, its lowest close in more than 14 months.
The Chilean peso's fall isn't unique in the region -- Latin
American currencies slid last month, with Brazil's real posting
the world's worst performance in September, as risk appetite
among investors ebbs. [ID:nS1E78T1V7]
"Investors are getting out of emerging markets for now,"
Cruz said.
The Chilean peso has sharply reversed direction from its
previous export-damaging rally, fueled by high interest rate
differentials with the developed world, and as the world
economic outlook has grown darker.
(Writing by Alexandra Ulmer. Editing by Simon Gardner and
Padraic Cassidy)