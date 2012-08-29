By Moises Avila
| SANTIAGO
SANTIAGO Aug 29 Chile's peso will probably
continue to appreciate in line with the Andean nation's strong
economic fundamentals during the rest of the year and may even
break technical resistance at the 470-per-dollar level if the
United States unleashes a new round of monetary stimulus,
analysts said.
The peso has gained around 8 percent versus the dollar since
the start of the year to trade near 480 per dollar, a level
Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said has the government's
attention.
Analysts see the peso trading in a range of 475 to 485 per
dollar over the coming weeks, short of levels which have
triggered central bank intervention in the past, as the market
awaits clear signs of extra stimulus in the United States and
Europe.
Markets are awaiting a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve
chairman Ben Bernanke in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday for
hints on a third round of stimulus, which likely would
translate into dollar inflows to emerging economies, and push up
local currencies.
"There's a strong psychological level at 473-470 (pesos per
dollar) because there's more of a chance the Chilean central
bank will intervene," said Sergio Tricio, head of research at
Forex Chile. "But if quantitative measures in the United States
are used, the peso could break that level," he said on Tuesday.
The central bank used a dollar-purchasing program last year,
which lasted through December, to beat back the peso after it
appreciated to its highest level in more than 2-1/2 years at
465.50 per dollar.
Earlier this month, Chile's central bank held its key
interest rate steady at 5.0 percent for a seventh straight
month, saying energy and food prices could pick up in coming
months, and mentioned the appreciation in the peso in what was
viewed as a signal to the market.
"It's not just the key interest rate's level, but it's the
neutral stance regarding rates that the central bank has
maintained up until now that's helped support the peso," Jorge
Selaive, chief economist at bank BCI in Santiago said on
Wednesday.
The economy of Chile, the world's largest copper producer
grew 5.5 percent in the second quarter, year-on-year, bolstered
by mining, retail, forestry, agriculture and brisk domestic
demand.
The peso has firmed as an attractive interest rate
differential compared with the developed world and high levels
of foreign investment have kept dollars flowing into Chile.
Analysts say the currency has some room to appreciate before
any concrete intervention measures. Conversely, if expectations
for stimulus are dashed and risk aversion returns, the peso
could abruptly weaken to 500 per dollar.
"It's likely we'd see some action on the part of the central
bank or government if the peso breached 470 (per dollar). It's a
complicated level when we have falling prices for our exports
and sliding export volumes ... the sector's competitiveness is
already facing a very complicated scenario," BCI's Selaive said.
Chilean exporters have been asking the central bank to take
action to stem the peso's strength to help make prices for their
products more competitive.
The peso's current strength is attuned to Chile's economic
reality, the former president of the central bank, Jose De
Gregorio, told Reuters last week.
"The peso is within a range that is consistent with Chile's
economic fundamentals ... we said it when we intervened in 2011.
The tension of the currency will last for a very simple reason:
Chile is a strong economy and has extremely favorable
conditions," De Gregorio said.
In 2008, the monetary authority intervened after the peso
firmed to 431 per dollar.