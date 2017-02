SANTIAGO Aug 7 Chile's strong peso, which is trading near six-month highs, is likely to remain volatile in coming months, Central Bank President Rodrigo Vergara said on Tuesday, citing prices for main export, copper, and international financial turmoil.

"The volatility we have seen (in the peso) is the result of external volatilities, and I think it is probable we will continue to see volatility in the months ahead," Vergara told a business forum. (Reporting by Moises Avila; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)