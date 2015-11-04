SANTIAGO Nov 4 Pinewood Studios, known for
making movies from James Bond to Harry Potter, is eyeing Chile
as the location for its first South American facility, the
government said.
The government is drafting a competitive proposal to include
training programs and the creation of financial incentives, it
said late Tuesday.
"This type of investment that we want to attract ... doesn't
only mean an influx of capital, but it also marks a specific
area where we have the potential to grow," said Vincente Mira,
executive vice president of Chile's foreign investment
committee.
The Chilean government has been trying to lure film
producers with low tariffs and a varied natural landscape.
Movie producers say Chile is struggling with an
inexperienced workforce, relatively poor English skills, and a
lack of targeted financial incentives.
In recent years, advertising production in Chile has
benefited from a hostile business environment in neighboring
Argentina, steering several producers to move to Santiago.
The new Bond film, "Spectre," "The Avengers: Age of Ultron,"
and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" were filmed at Pinewood Group
Plc studios.
Along with its flagship studios in southern England, it has
facilities in the United States, Canada, Malaysia and the
Dominican Republic.
