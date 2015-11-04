SANTIAGO Nov 4 Pinewood Studios, known for making movies from James Bond to Harry Potter, is eyeing Chile as the location for its first South American facility, the government said.

The government is drafting a competitive proposal to include training programs and the creation of financial incentives, it said late Tuesday.

"This type of investment that we want to attract ... doesn't only mean an influx of capital, but it also marks a specific area where we have the potential to grow," said Vincente Mira, executive vice president of Chile's foreign investment committee.

The Chilean government has been trying to lure film producers with low tariffs and a varied natural landscape.

Movie producers say Chile is struggling with an inexperienced workforce, relatively poor English skills, and a lack of targeted financial incentives.

In recent years, advertising production in Chile has benefited from a hostile business environment in neighboring Argentina, steering several producers to move to Santiago.

The new Bond film, "Spectre," "The Avengers: Age of Ultron," and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" were filmed at Pinewood Group Plc studios.

Along with its flagship studios in southern England, it has facilities in the United States, Canada, Malaysia and the Dominican Republic. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)