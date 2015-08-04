SANTIAGO Aug 4 Chilean President Michelle
Bachelet has pledged to push ahead with policies to reform
education, step up union rights and stimulate the economy in an
attempt to re-engage an increasingly disillusioned public.
The center-left leader, who began her second term in March
2014, called a meeting of her coalition party leaders on Monday
evening to discuss priorities for the next stage of her
administration.
"We have decided on a very clear roadmap of our project
priorities during this and next year," Bachelet said to
reporters after the meeting.
Bachelet, who also led Chile between 2006 and 2010, has seen
her former sky-high approval ratings plummet in recent months,
dragged down by a slowing economy, money-in-politics scandals,
and disillusionment with the pace of promised reforms.
As the slowdown, sparked by a fall in mining investment in
the top copper exporter, has eaten into fiscal resources, she
has sought to manage expectations.
But the government was still seeking to fulfill its promises
and "integrate the current demands of citizens," she said on
Monday.
Among key plans, the government wants to make university
access free beginning next year, but with economic returns
looking shaky only 50 percent of students will now benefit.
It will continue to push forward with labor reform that
would strengthen unions, while the process to change the
country's dictatorship-era constitution will begin in September,
Bachelet said.
She also announced the creation of an infrastructure fund to
help get construction going and promised talks to simplify last
year's tax reform, which business leaders have criticized for
being unclear and crimping investment.
