* Youth fatally shot in chest during unrest
* Pinera most unpopular leader since Pinochet dictatorship
* First fatality in months of social upheaval
By Alexandra Ulmer and Antonio de la Jara
SANTIAGO, Aug 26 A Chilean teenager died early
on Friday after he was shot the previous day in huge protests
in the capital against unpopular President Sebastian Pinera,
the first death in months of social unrest.
Police identified the youth as 16-year-old Manuel Gutierrez
and said he was shot in the chest as protesters battled
authorities overnight in Santiago, in the aftermath of a
48-hour national strike against Pinera marked by violent
clashes and sporadic looting.
Local media said the teenager's brother blamed police for
firing the shots during the incident in a modest neighborhood
in the south of the capital. Police denied officers were to
blame, saying they had not used firearms.
Conservative billionaire Pinera is the least popular
Chilean leader since General Augusto Pinochet's 1973-1990
dictatorship, according to a recent poll, weakening his mandate
and hurting his chances of passing key reforms.
Led by students demanding free education, hundreds of
thousands of people have taken to the streets in recent months
to call for greater distribution of the income of a copper
price boom in the world's top producer of the metal.
"How many more deaths are we going to have to mourn?"
Pinera said during a visit to southern Chile. "The time has
come to act, to sit around a table together in peace, and not
in a warlike atmosphere."
"The time has come for unity, dialogue and agreements."
On Thursday, youths blocked roads and fought pitched
battles with police in full riot gear, who replied with tear
gas and water cannon in Santiago and Chile's other main
cities.
While Latin America's model economy is seen expanding 6.6
percent this year and is an investor magnet thanks to prudent
fiscal and monetary policies, many ordinary Chileans feel they
are not sharing in the economic miracle.
Investors, long used to economic stability, are weighing
risk, although markets have taken the protests in stride.
LAME DUCK?
Pinera is not likely to be ousted, despite the upheaval,
but some see him as a lame duck less than halfway into his
term.
Even a major Cabinet reshuffle last month, the second since
Pinera took power in March 2010, has failed to quell unrest,
and the youth's death could stoke protest violence and raise
the prospect of more Cabinet changes. [ID:nN1E76H180]
"The scenario is very unpredictable," said Claudio Fuentes,
director of social sciences at Universidad Diego Portales in
Santiago. "There could be new ministerial changes," he added,
but he expected the government to hold off pending opinion
polls.
The government said more than 1,300 people had been
detained since Wednesday and several police officers were badly
wounded -- two of them shot -- as violence flared when dozens
of shops and supermarkets were looted and buses damaged.
Organizers said about 600,000 people joined Thursday's
protest across Chile. Reuters reporters estimated crowds in the
capital alone at 200,000 people.
Operations at some of the world's biggest copper mines were
not affected by the protests, which also seek to pressure the
government into raising wages and revamping the constitution
and tax system.
The unrest has been a lightning rod for wider protests from
environmentalists to copper miners in recent months.
Previous governments have faced one-day national strikes
but it was the first 48-hour stoppage since Pinochet's rule.
