SANTIAGO, Aug 25 Protesters scuffled with
police in the Chilean capital on Thursday, the second of a
two-day strike against unpopular President Sebastian Pinera
marked by sporadic looting, though the linchpin mining sector
was not affected.
Youths set fire to piles of trash at some intersections in
Santiago and other cities to block traffic, and police used
water cannon and tear gas to defuse the latest rash of social
unrest against conservative billionaire Pinera's policies.
The government said hundreds of people had been detained
since Wednesday and several police officers were badly injured
-- two of them shot -- as violence flared overnight, when
dozens of shops, supermarkets and gas station kiosks were
looted and buses damaged.
The government says only a fraction of public sector
workers have joined the strike, called by Chile's main umbrella
labor union CUT, which follows huge demonstrations led by
students to demand free education and greater distribution of
the spoils of a copper price boom in the top world producer.
"We've had numerous episodes of hooded protesters in small
groups spreading out and damaging and looting different ...
shops, businesses and supermarkets," said Rodrigo Ubilla,
Interior Ministry undersecretary.
Public transportation was running, and operations at some
of the world's biggest copper mines were not affected by the
protests that also seek to pressure the government into raising
wages and revamping the constitution and tax system.
While Latin America's model economy is seen expanding 6.6
percent this year and is an investor magnet thanks to prudent
fiscal and monetary policies, many ordinary Chileans feel they
are not sharing in Chile's economic miracle.
Investors, long used to economic stability, are weighing
risk, though markets have taken the protests in stride.
"It's unlikely to affect direct foreign investment," said
Fernando Soto, an analyst at Banchile Inversiones. "There could
be some short-term effects on investment portfolios ... out of
fear more than anything."
Workers at some of the world's biggest copper mines have
staged strikes of their own to demand a bigger share of
windfall copper profits. Workers at BHP Billiton's (BHP.AX)
(BLT.L) Escondida, the world's No.1 copper mine, halted a
two-week strike earlier this month that stoked global supply
fears. [ID:nN1E77400A]
Previous governments have faced one-day national strikes,
but it was the first 48-hour national strike since the
1973-1990 Augusto Pinochet dictatorship. A recent poll showed
Pinera is the least popular president since Pinochet's rule
ended.
Even a major Cabinet reshuffle last month, the second since
Pinera took power, has failed to quell unrest. [ID:nN1E76H180]
The slump in Pinera's support is seen hindering him in
Congress, and delaying the passage of capital market reforms
aimed at turning Chile into a financial hub to rival Brazil.
