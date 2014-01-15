SANTIAGO, Jan 15 Several Chilean ports are on
strike, curbing metal and other shipments from the world's top
copper producer.
The northern port of Angamos kicked off a strike in late
December to protest for stronger union organizing rights. The
stoppage then spiraled as other ports joined in solidarity and
in protest for what they say is police brutality against
striking workers.
Some workers have since returned to work in Angamos after
police helped free up access to the port. But that has
infuriated unions, raising the specter that the strike movement
could gather pace.
The northern ports of Antofagasta and Iquique, as well as
the centrally-located port of San Antonio remain on strike,
according to the Labor Ministry. Unions at ports in the southern
Bio-Bio region have also downed tools.
Most of Chile's copper, which accounts for roughly a third
of the world's supply, leaves from its northern and central
ports on the Pacific Ocean, often destined for consumption in
top customer China.
Chile's public ports, which dispatch roughly half of the
country's copper, export about 9,500 tonnes of copper a day,
according to the Mining Ministry.
Chile produced 5.3 million tonnes of copper and exported
around $37 billion of the metal in the January to November
period, according to central bank and government data.
Miners, including world No.1 copper producer Codelco
and London-listed Antofagasta Minerals, have
been affected.
The Mining Ministry, the Economy Ministry, the Cochilco
copper commission and Customs said they did not have figures
showing how much copper is exported per port.
Below is a profile of the ports still on strike, based on
information from port operators:
ANTOFAGASTA, Antofagasta region, northern Chile:
Union workers at the port of Antofagasta went on strike on
Jan. 6. In 2012, they exported 1.1 million tonnes of copper
cathodes and 235,433 tonnes of copper concentrate.
IQUIQUE, Tarapaca region, northern Chile:
Union workers at the port of Iquique went on strike on Jan.
6. They exported 166,342 tonnes of copper in the January to
November period.
SAN ANTONIO, Valparaiso region, central Chile
Union workers at the port of San Antonio went on strike on
Jan. 4 to ask for a retroactive lunch subsidy they say the
government promised them. A spokesman for the port said he did
not know how much copper, if any at all, was exported from the
port. Codelco said it does not use the port to export copper,
suggesting little if any copper leaves San Antonio.
BIO BIO PORTS, Bio Bio region, southern Chile
The ports in the Bio Bio region dropped their strike last
week after signs of a deal. However, they launched a fresh labor
action on Tuesday in protest over police involvement in the port
stoppage. Bio Bio ports do not handle copper, but export
products from Chile's south, which is more focused on
agriculture, forestry and fishing.
(Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)