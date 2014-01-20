SANTIAGO, Jan 20 About 14 ports in Chile are on
strike, curbing metal, fruit and other shipments from the
world's top copper producer.
The northern port of Angamos kicked off a stoppage in late
December to protest for stronger union organizing rights. The
labor action then spread. Ports joined in solidarity and in
protest for what they say is police brutality against striking
workers.
Some workers have since returned to work in Angamos after
police helped free up access to the port. But that infuriated
unions, and led the strike movement to gather pace.
Workers at the copper-exporting ports of Antofagasta and
Iquique have downed tools, with no indication of how long the
action may last.
Many of the other striking ports are in the southern,
agricultural part of Chile which barely produces metal.
The stoppage has hit grape, apple and berry farmers right in
the middle of the Southern Hemisphere's summer. An extra week of
strikes will cost fruit exporters around $70 million, according
to fruit association Fedefruta.
Most of Chile's copper, which accounts for roughly a third
of the world's supply, leaves from its northern and central
ports on the Pacific Ocean, often destined for consumption in
top customer China.
Chile's public ports, which dispatch roughly half of the
country's copper, export about 9,500 tonnes of copper a day,
according to the Mining Ministry.
Chile produced 5.3 million tonnes of copper and exported
around $37 billion of the metal in the January to November
period, according to central bank and government data.
Miners, including world No.1 copper producer Codelco
and London-listed Antofagasta Minerals, have
been affected by the port strikes.
The Mining Ministry, the Economy Ministry, the Cochilco
copper commission and Customs said they did not have figures
showing how much copper is exported per port.
Below is a profile of some of the ports still on strike,
based on information from port operators:
ANTOFAGASTA, Antofagasta region, northern Chile:
Union workers at the port of Antofagasta went on strike on
Jan. 6. In 2012, they exported 1.1 million tonnes of copper
cathodes and 235,433 tonnes of copper concentrate.
IQUIQUE, Tarapaca region, northern Chile:
Union workers at the port of Iquique went on strike on Jan.
6. They exported 166,342 tonnes of copper in the January to
November period.
SAN ANTONIO, Valparaiso region, central Chile
Union workers at the port of San Antonio went on strike on
Jan. 4 to ask for a retroactive lunch subsidy they say the
government promised them. They exported 258 tonnes of copper in
the January to September period.
BIO BIO PORTS, Bio Bio region, southern Chile
The ports in the Bio Bio region dropped their strike last
week after signs of a deal. However, they launched a fresh labor
action on Tuesday in protest over police involvement in the port
stoppage. Bio Bio ports do not handle copper, but export
products from Chile's south, which is more focused on
agriculture, forestry and fishing.
