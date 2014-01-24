Jan 24 Several Chilean ports are on strike,
curbing metal, fruit and other shipments from the world's top
copper producer.
The northern port of Angamos kicked off a stoppage in late
December to back demands for stronger union organizing rights.
The labor action then spread as ports joined in solidarity over
what they say is police brutality against striking workers.
Some workers have since returned to work in Angamos after
police helped free up access to the port. But that infuriated
unions and led the strike movement to gather pace.
Workers at the copper-exporting ports of Antofagasta and
Iquique have downed tools, although functioning ports have
picked up some of the slack.
There is no indication of how long the strikes may last and
a breakthrough remains elusive. Recent conversations between the
unions and the government of President Sebastian Pinera, a
conservative, have not so far yielded any results.
Many of the striking ports are in the southern, agricultural
part of Chile which doesn't produce much metal. However, the
stoppage has hit grape, apple and berry farmers right in the
middle of the southern hemisphere's summer.
Should the strike last through the end of the month, it
could shave 0.36 percent off January's IMACEC economic activity
index, CreditCorp Capital estimated in a note to clients.
Most of Chile's copper, which accounts for roughly a third
of the world's supply, leaves from its northern and central
ports on the Pacific Ocean, often destined for consumption in
top customer China.
Chile's public ports, which dispatch roughly half of the
country's copper, export about 9,500 tonnes of copper a day,
according to the Mining Ministry.
Chile produced 5.3 million tonnes of copper and exported
around $37 billion of the metal in the January to November
period, according to central bank and government data.
Miners, including world No.1 copper producer Codelco
and London-listed Antofagasta Minerals, have
been affected by the port strikes.
Below is a profile of some of the ports still on strike,
based on information from port operators and Customs:
ANTOFAGASTA, Antofagasta region, northern Chile:
Union workers at Antofagasta went on strike on Jan. 6. In
2012, they exported 1.1 million tonnes of copper cathodes and
235,433 tonnes of copper concentrate. The port shipped out $9.2
billion worth of copper and iron ore last year.
IQUIQUE, Tarapaca region, northern Chile:
Union workers at Iquique went on strike on Jan. 6. They
exported 166,342 tonnes of copper in the January to November
period. The port shipped out $1.2 billion worth of copper and
iron ore last year.
SAN ANTONIO, Valparaiso region, central Chile
Union workers at the key fruit-exporting port of San Antonio
went on strike on Jan. 4 to ask for a retroactive lunch subsidy
they say the government promised them. They exported 258 tonnes
of copper in the January to September period. Last year, the
port shipped out $1.8 billion in foodstuffs.
BIO BIO PORTS, Bio Bio region, southern Chile
The ports in the Bio Bio region dropped their strike earlier
this month after signs of a deal. However, they launched a fresh
labor action last week in protest over police involvement in the
port stoppage. Bio Bio ports do not handle copper, but export
products from Chile's south, which is more focused on
agriculture, forestry and fishing.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Stephen Powell)