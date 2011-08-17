* Wood pulp producer 2011 output seen up 30 pct vs 2010

* Copec's pulp unit wants to boost output capacity

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, Aug 17 Celulosa Arauco, one of the world's largest pulp producers, said on Wednesday it expected its production to increase around 30 percent this year from 2010 levels and is looking to further expand its output capacity.

Arauco, the wood pulp unit of Chilean industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN, forecasts it will produce 3 million tonnes of pulp this year, up from the 2.3 million tonnes produced in 2010.

"We're currently in the process of studying... a project to modernize and expand Arauco," Franco Bozzalla, Arauco's corporate director, told reporters on Wednesday.

"We're still in the preliminary phase," he said, adding that further details should be available in April.

The pulp producer, whose plants include five mills in Chile and one in Argentina, also has operations in Brazil and Uruguay.

Shares in wood and pulp related Chilean stocks have been volatile this week on lower international pulp prices.

Copec's shares were slightly firmer in Wednesday afternoon trade after falling earlier in the day and tumbling over 4 percent a day earlier, while shares in Chilean forestry and paper company CMPC CAR.SN were down 1.89 percent, outpacing Chile's IPSA index .IPSA which was down a slim 0.06 percent.

Arauco and Europe's top papermaker Stora Enso (STERV.HE) are planning to invest $1.9 billion in the creation of a 1.3 million tonnes per year pulp mill in Uruguay, the biggest investment in Uruguay's history. [ID:nN18122649]

The mill is already in its construction phase and should be operational by the first quarter of 2013. (Writing by Simon Gardner and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Marguerita Choy)