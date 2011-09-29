SANTIAGO, Sept 29 Chile's Celulosa Arauco, one of the world's largest pulp producers and a unit of industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN, said on Thursday it had secured $1.354 billion in credit to finance a massive project in Uruguay.

Work has already started on the Montes del Plata pulp mill, a joint venture between Finnish paper maker Stora Enso (STERV.HE) and Arauco, which is due to start operating early in 2013.

Arauco said the Inter-American Development Bank had given credit worth $454 million, while a group of other financial entities had extended a further $900 million. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom, editing by Bernard Orr)