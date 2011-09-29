Husky sells first Atlantic Canada crude cargo bound for China
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 7 Husky Energy has sold its first cargo of crude oil from its offshore Atlantic Canada operations bound for China, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
SANTIAGO, Sept 29 Chile's Celulosa Arauco, one of the world's largest pulp producers and a unit of industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN, said on Thursday it had secured $1.354 billion in credit to finance a massive project in Uruguay.
Work has already started on the Montes del Plata pulp mill, a joint venture between Finnish paper maker Stora Enso (STERV.HE) and Arauco, which is due to start operating early in 2013.
Arauco said the Inter-American Development Bank had given credit worth $454 million, while a group of other financial entities had extended a further $900 million. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom, editing by Bernard Orr)
* U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp says Dakota Access approval brings 'certainty and clarity' to pipeline fight
Feb 7 Parsley Energy Inc said on Tuesday it would buy certain assets in the oil-rich Permian Basin for about $2.8 billion from Double Eagle Energy Permian LLC, its second deal in the largest U.S. oil patch in less than a month.