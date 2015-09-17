* Antofagasta suspends operations at flagship Los Pelambres
* Codelco halts Andina open-pit ops; suspends Las Ventanas
* London copper prices hit eight-week high after quake news
SYDNEY, Sept 17 A powerful earthquake in Chile
has turned the copper market's focus back onto supply risks
rather than Chinese demand, after mine operations have once
again been disrupted in a country that accounts for a third of
the world's supply of the metal.
With the global copper market expected to see a small
surplus this year, investors had recently been paying more
attention to the threat from a slowdown in economic growth in
top consumer China.
These worries pushed down benchmark copper prices to
a six-year low last month. But early on Thursday, prices surged
to an eight-week top of $5,440.50 per tonne on news of the 8.3
magnitude Chile earthquake that prompted two miners to suspend
operations.
The quake, which killed five people and forced 1 million to
flee their homes, was the biggest since 2010 to hit Chile, and
threatened around 600,000 tonnes of annual copper capacity.
"It brings potential supply disruption back into focus,"
said strategist Daniel Hynes of ANZ in Sydney.
"We've seen disruption after disruption for a variety of
reasons which highlights the supply issues in the market that
can be lost when you have concerns around macro issues and
Chinese economic growth," he said.
Floods hit Chile in March and April, crimping copper output,
while a power shortage in Zambia has strained production at
Africa's top producer. Rigorous Indonesian regulation has also
impeded shipments from Freeport's huge Grasberg mine.
Hynes estimates global copper production has already fallen
short by 1 million tonnes from output plans for the year.
The shortfall could widen if there are reports of major
damage from the earthquake in Chile.
Chile's state copper miner Codelco halted
open-pit operations at its large Andina mine and evacuated
workers at its smaller Las Ventanas refining and smelting
division after the quake. It tweeted that there was no damage to
infrastructure or personnel.
Antofagasta said its Los Pelambres copper
operations were suspended but also reported no initial evidence
of damage.
BHP Billiton, majority owner and operator of the world's
biggest copper mine Escondida, said its operations were
unaffected, while Teck Resources Ltd said it was
reviewing the impact on its Carmen de Andacollo open-pit copper
mine but said there was "no obvious damage".
According to a median of analysts polled by Reuters in July,
the world copper market is seen in a surplus of nearly 200,000
tonnes this year.
But global miners such as Glencore have announced
small cutbacks as some operations become uneconomical,
tightening the supply pipeline and prompting cautious optimism
on prices.
