SANTIAGO, Sept 17 Chile's state oil company ENAP said on Thursday its Aconcagua oil refinery, located in the coastal town of Concon, was operating normally and its installation had suffered no damages after a strong earthquake and tsunami the prior night.

ENAP said fuel stocks were located in a safe location and were at normal levels, underscoring there was no risk of a fuel shortage. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)