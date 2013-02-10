SANTIAGO Feb 10 A 5.7 magnitude quake shook Chile's central region on Sunday, causing buildings to sway in the capital of Santiago, but Chile's Navy quickly downplayed the possibility of a tsunami.

The quake struck 22 miles (35 km) southwest of Valparaiso at a depth of 21.8 miles (35 km), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The Chilean emergency office said the quake had not caused any injuries.

Chile is quake-prone, and south-central Chile was ravaged by a powerful quake and ensuing tsunamis in early 2010. (Reporting by Moises Avila; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Sandra Maler)