(Updates with details on aftershock, official statement)

SANTIAGO Feb 10 A 5.7 magnitude quake shook Chile's central region on Sunday, causing buildings to sway in the capital of Santiago, but no injuries or major damage was reported.

The quake struck 22 miles (35 km) southwest of Valparaiso at a depth of 21.8 miles (35 km), the U.S. Geological Survey said. A 5.0 magnitude aftershock struck nearby at a depth of 14.7 miles (24 km).

"There are no reports of injuries or any impact on basic services or infrastructure as a result of this quake," the Chilean emergency office said in a statement.

Chile is quake-prone, and south-central Chile was ravaged by a powerful quake and ensuing tsunamis in early 2010.

On Sunday, the Chilean Navy quickly downplayed the possibility of a tsunami. (Reporting by Moises Avila; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Sandra Maler)