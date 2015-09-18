By Felipe Iturrieta
| COQUIMBO, Chile, Sept 18
COQUIMBO, Chile, Sept 18 Residents started
rebuilding their homes and businesses in Coquimbo on Friday,
two days after a powerful earthquake and tsunami waves battered
the port city.
Soldiers patrolled the streets to prevent looting after
President Michelle Bachelet's government declared an emergency
in Coquimbo following the 8.3 magnitude quake that killed 12
people.
At least one strong aftershock shook Chile's Pacific
seaboard on Friday as residents trying to salvage what they
could from their properties urged the government to speed up the
relief effort.
"We're just getting started with removing the mud and the
rubble," said Maria Gonzalez, whose fish and seafood restaurant
in Coquimbo's port was badly damaged. "They have to help us fix
our businesses and get back to the life we had."
Waves of up to 4.5 meters (15 feet) slammed into Coquimbo's
shoreline, flinging large fishing boats and shipping containers
onto the streets and sending floodwaters pouring into downtown.
The quake was the strongest recorded anywhere in the world
this year but the swift evacuation of coastal zones and strict
building regulations appeared to help keep the death toll low.
The economic cost of the earthquake, which followed floods
in the north and volcanic eruptions in the south earlier this
year, could be anywhere between $100 million and $1 billion,
Fitch rating agency said, citing U.S. Geological Survey data.
Bachelet, who was widely criticized for her slow response to
a monster quake in 2010 that killed more than 500 people, hugged
victims as she toured the disaster zone on Thursday.
Those hit by the tsunami lost practically everything, said
Askaan Wohlt of the Desafio Levantemos Chile charity, which was
established after the 2010 earthquake. "Our focus is going to be
to help businesses rebuild so they can get back to work and get
the local economy going again," said Wohlt.
The tsunami that hit Coquimbo flooded a warehouse for copper
concentrate from the Caserones mine, Japan's JX Nippon Mining
and Metals said on Friday. The company said it did not know how
much copper concentrate was stored there.
Chile is the world's largest copper producer. Concerns over
supply disruptions eased on Thursday when state copper miner
Codelco restarted operations at its Andina project and
London-listed Antofagasta Plc said it expected to
resume normal operations.
The massive 8.8 magnitude quake that walloped south central
Chile some five years ago released five times more energy than
Wednesday's temblor, according to Juan Carlos de la Llera, dean
of engineering at Chile's Universidad Catolica.
(Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Richard Lough and
Jeffrey Benkoe)