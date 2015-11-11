Nov 10 A strong, 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Chile on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.8, was at a fairly shallow depth of 23.6 miles (38 km) under the seabed. Its epicenter was 67 miles (108 km) northwest of Coquimbo.

The earthquake did not trigger a tsunami, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

(Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Peter Cooney)