Nov 27 A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the northern coast of Chile on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It said the quake's epicenter was located 20.5 miles (32 km) below the seabed, 87 miles (140 km) southwest of Antofagasta.

Chile, located on the so-called Pacific ring of fire, is prone to earthquakes. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington, editing by G Crosse)