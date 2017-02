WASHINGTON, March 25 A magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit central Chile on Sunday, 64 miles (103 kim) west north west of the town of Talca, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km).

Magnitude 7.0 quakes or greater are capable of causing widespread and heavy damage. (Reporting by Stacey Joyce and Alonso Soto)