* Magnitude 7.1 quake struck north west of Talca
* No tsunami alert issued, no major infrastructure harm
* Codelco says Andina, El Teniente mines operating normally
By Alexandra Ulmer
SANTIAGO, March 25 A major quake hit central
Chile on Sunday, rattling buildings and temporarily triggering a
coastal evacuation on fears of a tsunami, but there was no
serious damage and big mines in the world's top copper producer
were operating normally.
Residents in Chile's capital, Santiago, fled their homes as
the tremor rattled television sets, kitchen cabinets and tables,
and a mayor in the town of Parral in south-central Chile told
local radio a 74-year-old woman died of a heart attack due to
the quake. There were no reports of serious casualties.
The 7.1 magnitude quake struck 16 miles (27 km) north-
northwest of the town of Talca at a depth of 22 miles (35 km) at
7:37 p.m. local time (1037 pm GMT), the U.S. Geological Survey
said, revising down an initial magnitude of 7.2. The tremor
struck 136 miles (219 km) from Santiago, home to about a third
of Chile's population of 17.2 million people.
It was one of the strongest quakes to hit Chile since a
massive 8.8 temblor devastated the south-central region in early
2010, which triggered tsunamis, killed about 500 people and
hammered roads and infrastructure.
The government lifted a preventive evacuation order just
before midnight, after about 7,000 people were ordered to
evacuate the Maule region's coast due to signs the sea had
retreated a bit, Chilean Health Minister Jaime Manalich said. No
tsunami alert was issued.
"Fortunately, save for one person who died due to a heart
problem, there are no fatalities and fortunately the country's
infrastructure, both public and private, resisted the
earthquake's effects well," President Sebastian Pinera told
reporters in Seoul, South Korea, where he is on an Asian tour.
The government emergency agency, ONEMI, said two people were
injured after the fake ceiling of a church in Santiago
collapsed, and one person suffered injuries from a transit
accident in the Biobio region.
Interior Minister Rodrigo Hinzpeter said later there could
be up to 10 people lightly injured from the quake. Electricity
supply was restored after short disruptions in some areas.
With the memory of the February 2010 quake still seared in
their memories, many Chileans were visibly shaken up.
'STARTED GOING CRAZY'
"I was watching television and all of a sudden the sofa
started to move, and lamps started to swing from one side to the
other," said Guilda Carrasco in Santiago. "It just kept moving
and didn't stop. It was very strong."
Canadian tourist Rob Huneault was enjoying the warmth by a
Santiago pool when the quake hit. "It started going crazy, waves
shooting out of the pool," he told Reuters.
Chilean state copper giant Codelco said after the
quake that operations were normal at its Andina mine and El
Teniente deposit, which is nearer the epicenter. The two mines
produce about 635,000 tonnes of copper annually.
Global miner Anglo American said its Los Bronces
copper mine in central Chile was operating normally, and the
country's top oil refinery, Bio Bio, said operations were normal
after the tremor.
The central area is home to some important copper mines, but
the bulk of output in Chile, which produces about a third of the
world's red metal, is concentrated in the north.
Quakes of magnitude 7 or above are capable of causing major
damage. The 2010 quake caused roughly $8 billion in insured
losses and economic losses of at least twice that.
In the past two years, earthquakes have been a scourge of
the insurance industry. In addition to Chile, quakes in Japan
and New Zealand in 2011 caused record-breaking losses in the
tens of billions of dollars.
More recently, a major earthquake in Mexico caused limited
losses, disaster modeling agencies said, given that it happened
well away from major population centers.
