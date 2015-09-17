BRIEF-Noble Iron announces additional financing
* Announced a $3 million loan facility, of which $2 million has been committed, to fund working capital and growth initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SANTIAGO, Sept 17 The Chilean government raised the death toll to eight on Thursday after a magnitude 8.3 earthquake that struck in the Pacific Ocean off the country on Wednesday.
The government had previously said five people had been killed.
Interior Minister Jorge Burgos told a news conference that the port of Coquimbo had suffered severe damage. He said it was the largest quake in the world this year.
Early on Thursday, Chile lifted its tsunami warning.
Earlier, more than a million people were evacuated from their homes after powerful waves slammed into coastal towns following the quake. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Writing by Sarah Marsh in Buenos Aires; Editing by Frances Kerry)
* Announced a $3 million loan facility, of which $2 million has been committed, to fund working capital and growth initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Toshiba board approved filing at board meeting - Nikkei Westinghouse nuclear projects dogged by delays, cost overruns (Recasts with Japan government comment)