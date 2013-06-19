June 19 A 5.7-magnitude quake struck near Santiago, Chile, on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, causing buildings to sway in the capital but no reports of damage.

The quake hit 68 miles (110 km) north-northeast of Santiago at a depth of almost 62 miles (100 km), the USGS said.

Chile's ONEMI emergency office reported no damage from the quake. (Editing by Peter Cooney)