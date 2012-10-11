WASHINGTON Oct 11 A magnitude 5.7 quake earthquake struck central Chile on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Reuters witnesses in Santiago said the quake caused buildings to sway in the capital, but Chile's emergency office, Onemi, said there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to infrastructure.

The USGS said the temblor's epicenter was 51 miles (82 km) northeast of Santiago at a depth of 41 miles (65 km). (Reporting by Santiago newsroom and Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Paul Simao)