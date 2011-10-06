* Quinenco says increase for Vapores firm, other projects

By Felipe Iturrieta

SANTIAGO, Oct 6 Shareholders of Chile's Luksic family group holding company Quinenco QNN.SN approved on Thursday a capital increase of around $570 million to raise financing for shipping company Vapores VAP.SN and other projects.

The approval comes a day after shareholders in Vapores voted in favor of a $1.2 billion capital increase to shore up finances of the Chile-based firm. In early September, when it announced plans for the increase, Vapores said Quinenco would finance $1 billion of the capital hike.[ID:nN1E79410L]

"An important part of this capital increase will be used, in addition to financing other projects, to attend to Vapores' capital increase approved yesterday," said Guillermo Luksic, one of the three brothers running the family's holding group.

Regional shipping company Vapores, hit by lower shipping rates amid global financial turmoil and high oil prices, has said it is bracing for "very negative" earnings this year.

Quinenco said early last month it planned to buy all of fuel company Terpel's operations in Chile for around $320 million. [ID:nN1E7811QT]

The prominent Luksic family is also involved in banking, mining and copper manufacturing, among other sectors.

Shares of Vapores were trading 3.31 percent stronger following the approval, outpacing Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA, which was 2.83 percent firmer. (Additional reporting by Antonio de la Jara. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)