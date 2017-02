SANTIAGO, April 27 Chile's antitrust regulator TDLC said on Friday it rejected a bid by Quinenco, the holding company controlled by the Luksic family, to buy assets of fuel company Terpel in Chile, citing risks of higher prices through lack of competition.

Quinenco said last year it planned to buy all the assets for around $320 million. (Reporting By Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)