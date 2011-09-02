* Luksic family group says to pay $320 mln for operations

SANTIAGO, Sept 2 Quinenco QNN.SN, the holding company controlled by the Luksic family, said on Friday it plans to buy all of fuel company Terpel's operations in Chile for around $320 million.

Chilean industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN had said it would sell Terpel's operations in Chile after having bought the Colombian company in December.

Copec would gain $28 million before taxes, based on current worth, the industrial group said in a statement to Chile's regulating body.

The purchase still hinges on approval from Chile's antitrust regulator, TDLC, as Quinenco is already present in the Chilean fuel business through its holdings in Enex and Shell, according to a Quinenco statement.

"For Quinenco this is a very interesting investment that would allow us to increase our competitiveness in a business we've already been present in the last few months," CEO Francisco Perez Mackenna said in the statement.

Terpel's operations in Chile include 200 gas stations and 97 convenience stores, according to Quinenco.

Guillermo Luksic, who is one of the three brothers running the family's holding group, said in April the group was participating in the purchase of Terpel's fuel business in Chile. [ID:nSGO002166]

The Luksic family has an indirect stake in Banco de Chile CHI.SN, the country's No. 2 bank. It is also involved in copper manufacturing through Madeco SA MAD.SN and in mining via Antofagasta Minerals (ANTO.L).

The Luksic group knocked down a report last month that it was planning to buy Royal Dutch Shell Plc's (RDSa.L) assets in Argentina. [ID:nN1E77E15B]

Terpel entered the Chilean fuel business in 2007 when it bought Repsol YPF's operations, according to a statement from the Colombian company.

Copec is one of the top-weighted stocks in Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA and is among the world's five largest wood pulp exporters. It also has fuel distribution and fishing divisions.

The deal was announced after the IPSA index closed on Friday, losing 1.33 percent, with Quinenco closing down 0.80 percent and Copec dropping 0.92 percent. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, Moises Avila and Antonio de la Jara. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)